Nebraska Public Service Commission to host hearing in Black Hills energy rate case
Nebraska Public Service Commission to host hearing in Black Hills energy rate case

Local News

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a formal hearing in the Black Hills energy rate case beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the commission hearing room in Lincoln and online.

The hearing, which was previously scheduled to start Monday, will now take place Wednesday-Friday. Details on participation can be found on the commission calendar at psc.nebraska.gov/calendar.

On June 1, Black Hills Energy filed an application with the PSC seeking a $17.5 million general rate increase. The proposal would increase Black Hills’ fixed customer charges and distribution charges, the rates regulated by the commission.

Evidence from the company, the public advocate and other parties will be presented during the formal hearing. Additional information regarding the Black Hills energy rate case (NG-109) is available on the Natural Gas Department page of the PSC website, psc.nebraska.gov.

