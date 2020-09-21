Nebraska Public Service Commission to host town hall meetings in Black Hills rate case

The Nebraska Public Service Commission reminds consumers that it will be holding virtual Town Hall meetings as a part of the Black Hills Energy rate case application process.

On June 1, Black Hills Energy filed an application with the PSC seeking a $17.5 million general rate increase. The proposal will increase Black Hills’ fixed customer charges and distribution charges, the rates regulated by the commission.

As a part of the process, and to provide information and address questions regarding the potential rate increase, the commission will hold three virtual town hall meetings Tuesday and Thursday using Zoom.

Tuesday’s meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon and from 7-9 p.m. CST. Thursday’s meeting is from 2:30-4:30 p.m. A detailed schedule and information on participating can be found on the PSC website at tinyurl.com/BlackHillsRateCaseTownHallMtgs.

The town hall meetings will begin with a presentation by Black Hills Nebraska Gas, followed by a presentation by the public advocate. Customers are represented by the public advocate, an attorney with experience in natural gas matters. Lincoln attorney Bill Austin is currently serving as the public advocate.