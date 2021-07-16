Nebraska Regent Bob Phares will not seek re-election

Nebraska Board of Regents Vice Chair Bob Phares will not seek a fourth term on the board. After a decade and a half of representing western Nebraska, the regent from North Platte made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.
“Serving as western Nebraska’s voice on the Board of Regents has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Phares said.
Phares said in the release that he began his service on the board with the “audacious goal of strengthening the university to retain Nebraska’s brightest students, increase affordability and build a bridge with businesses that grow Nebraska’s economy.”
“I’m proud of the strides we’ve made toward that goal,” Phares said. “Over the last decade, the University of Nebraska has seen unparalleled growth and success among key metrics.”
Before service as regent, the North Platte businessman was elected mayor of North Platte at 28 — the youngest mayor of a first-class city in Nebraska at the time. He served two terms as mayor before being appointed to represent District 7 on the NU Board of Regents by then-Gov. Dave Heineman in 2006.
During his time on the board, Phares and his fellow regents have cut average annual tuition increases by more than half — from 8% to 3.5%, giving the University of Nebraska the lowest in-state tuition rates of all Big Ten institutions. This year is the second in a row where the university was even able to freeze tuition with no increase for next year.
He touted his leadership in helping the university build strong public/private parternships in order to address workforce shortages throughout the state and retain students after graduation.
“The future of our university is bright,” Phares said. “Looking ahead, I am confident the University of Nebraska will continue to reach new heights of success for Nebraska students and families under the leadership of President Ted Carter.”
Phares has twice served as chairman of the Board of Regents, in 2010 and 2015, and was elected vice chair in February 2021. In accordance with board policy, he will serve as chair in 2022 — his final year on the board.
He was president and owner of Phares Financial Services, Inc., a financial planning and insurance firm in North Platte. He is now semi-retired, with his son, Brian, assuming the president’s role.
Phares is a former member of the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council, former president of the Kearney State College Foundation, past member of the Mid-Plains Community College Foundation, and served as a public representative on the NU presidential search committee. He has been married to his wife, Margene, for 61 years. They have three children and five grandchildren.