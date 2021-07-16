Nebraska Regent Bob Phares will not seek re-election

Nebraska Board of Regents Vice Chair Bob Phares will not seek a fourth term on the board. After a decade and a half of representing western Nebraska, the regent from North Platte made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

“Serving as western Nebraska’s voice on the Board of Regents has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Phares said.

Phares said in the release that he began his service on the board with the “audacious goal of strengthening the university to retain Nebraska’s brightest students, increase affordability and build a bridge with businesses that grow Nebraska’s economy.”

“I’m proud of the strides we’ve made toward that goal,” Phares said. “Over the last decade, the University of Nebraska has seen unparalleled growth and success among key metrics.”

Before service as regent, the North Platte businessman was elected mayor of North Platte at 28 — the youngest mayor of a first-class city in Nebraska at the time. He served two terms as mayor before being appointed to represent District 7 on the NU Board of Regents by then-Gov. Dave Heineman in 2006.