Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen to speak to Lincoln County Republicans tonight
Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen to speak to Lincoln County Republicans tonight

The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 104 N. Jeffers St.

The meal will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7.

Guest speaker will be Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Also scheduled is an update from Elizabeth Tegtmeier, a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education.

All Lincoln County Republicans are invited. For further information, contact Jolene Catlett, 308-530-1056.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
