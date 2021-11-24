Nebraska State Patrol completes alcohol inspections in southwest counties

Nebraska State Patrol investigators completed alcohol inspections last week in several counties in southwest Nebraska.

On Nov. 14, investigators conducted alcohol inspections at 12 businesses in Hitchcock and Dundy counties. All of the businesses refused to sell alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

On Nov. 18, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Furnas County. Eleven businesses were inspected. Two sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 18%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

On Nov. 19, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins counties. One of 12 businesses inspected sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

The operations in Hitchcock, Dundy, Chase and Perkins counties were supported in whole or part by grant No. 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

The businesses included restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores and bars. Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.