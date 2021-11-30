Nebraska State Patrol completes Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” effort

Nebraska State Patrol troopers assisted 215 motorists and removed 13 impaired drivers from the road during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Good weather made for safe travel conditions across much of our state over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the winter months approach, now is the time to begin preparing for winter driving.”

The Nebraska State Patrol, along with dozens of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska, participated in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The effort ran Nov. 24-28.

In addition to the 13 arrests for impaired driving, troopers also issued citations for speeding (413), driving under suspension (21), open alcohol container (3), minor in possession (3), no proof of insurance (10), no seat belt (10) and improper child restraint (5). Troopers also performed 215 motorist assists over Thanksgiving weekend.

As the winter season approaches, the patrol urges Nebraskans to prepare. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced improvements to the Nebraska 511 system, found at www.511.nebraska.gov. In addition to winter driving conditions, the system now includes weather radar, severe weather warnings, a commercial vehicle mode and other improvements.