Nebraska State Patrol joins with first responders on rail-safety initiative

The Nebraska State Patrol has joined forces with first responder agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety initiative in North America.

Coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada. Such incidents seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.

“Nebraska has a great history in the railroad industry, with thousands of miles of active tracks running across our state,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Operation Clear Track is great reminder for all to practice safety around railroad tracks and never try to beat a train.”

“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,” said Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Rachel Maleh.