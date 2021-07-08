Nebraska State Patrol launches incentive program for bilingual troopers

The Nebraska State Patrol has launched an incentive program designed to increase the number of bilingual troopers and investigators serving Nebraska.

The program provides a 2.5% salary increase to troopers who speak another language. It applies both to current troopers and new hires.

“We are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska and we’d love to increase that number,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”

The bilingual incentive is part of the new labor agreement between the Nebraska State Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council. The new contract took effect this month. Troopers will be able to test for fluency on dozens of commonly spoken languages, including American Sign Language, to be eligible for the bilingual incentive.

NSP is accepting applications for the next recruiting camp, Camp 66, which is scheduled to begin in January. The 2.5% salary increase would increase a state trooper’s starting pay to approximately $50,600 per year.

Applications for Camp 66 are available at the Nebraska State Jobs website. Interested candidates should search for the word “Trooper.” Additional information about pay, benefits, duty stations and the hiring process is available at the Become A Trooper page of the NSP website statepatrol.nebraska.gov. Applications for Camp 66 are open until Monday.