Nebraska State Patrol on watch for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be on patrol for impaired drivers during a special St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The patrol joins numerous law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and throughout the country in urging everyone to have a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day, according to a press release. The campaign runs on Wednesday and includes troopers from across Nebraska.

“Safe driving is never about luck. It’s about making wise decisions,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you’re celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your ride home up to chance. Designate a sober driver or get a ride share to avoid driving impaired.”

This effort includes high-visibility patrols throughout the state in an effort to reduce serious injury or fatality crashes. This enforcement effort is made possible thanks in part to an $8,083 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.