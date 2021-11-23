Nebraska State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving campaign

As travel ramps up over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers will be on patrol, working to keep Nebraska roads safe.

“We are expecting a big increase in roadway travel for Thanksgiving, as many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As families gather across our state, let’s all work together to make sure this Thanksgiving is remembered for those joyous events, rather than a tragedy on the road.”

AAA announced earlier this month that it is projecting the largest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005. The vast majority of those travelers will be using the road to reach their destination.

The Nebraska State Patrol and numerous other law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska are participating in the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. The campaign runs from Wednesday through Sunday. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.