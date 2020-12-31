Nebraska State Patrol reaccredited by Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies

LINCOLN — The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies has awarded the Nebraska State Patrol its Law Enforcement Accreditation for the sixth time. NSP has been continually accredited by CALEA since 2004.

“This recognition is the result of a thorough review process by CALEA evaluators,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “CALEA accreditation demonstrates not only that NSP’s policies meet the rigorous standards held by CALEA, but also that NSP personnel are living up to those standards in their work across Nebraska.”

NSP received its reaccreditation last month after a process that included a self-assessment of NSP policies and procedures, in-depth comparison of NSP’s operations to CALEA’s internationally recognized public safety standards, and a complete assessment by CALEA evaluators. During the process, NSP must prove compliance with approximately 500 CALEA standards for law enforcement agencies.