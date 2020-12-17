Nebraska State Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

State troopers will be working overtime during the holidays to keep Nebraska roads safe. The Nebraska State Patrol is teaming up with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort.

. Troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the state, monitoring the roads for impaired drivers.

“As we close out 2020, we urge everyone on the road to work together to make these final weeks safe for those traveling,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’ll all have some interesting memories of this year, but losing a loved one in a traffic crash is a memory nobody should take from the holiday season.”

The patrol urges motorists to take advantage of many methods available to prevent impaired driving. Multiple organizations offer free rides during the holidays, in addition to options such as ride-sharing, taxi services or designating a driver.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $23,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.