Nebraska State Patrol takes commercial vehicles out of service during surprise inspection

The Nebraska State Patrol’s carrier enforcement division took 11 commercial vehicles out of service during a surprise inspection in the North Platte area on Wednesday.
Vehicles are taken out of service for a number of reasons — from bad brakes or tires or other problems that pose safety risks. Troopers also took two individuals out of service for various driver violations, according to a state patrol media release.
Troopers also found 67 violations of the federal motor carrier safety regulations during the day in which the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective team conducted 22 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a commercial vehicle safety alliance sticker to 13 vehicles and trailers that indicated the vehicle had no critical safety violations.
Trooper took 21 vehicles and one driver out of service in an inspection in the Ogallala area on Thursday and There were 95 violations of the safety regulation as 23 vehicles were inspected during the day. Ten vehicles and trailers received a vehicle safety alliance sticker.
The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.
Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles.
The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and, on average, 20- 24 troopers work each MAPS event.
