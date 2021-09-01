Nebraska State Trooper based in North Platte receives national honor

A state trooper based out of North Platte received a national honor Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas.

Nebraska State Trooper Troy Trooper Goodschmidt was recognized by the El Paso Intelligence Center for his work in motor vehicle criminal interdictions during the 2020 calendar year, the Nebraska State Patrol announced in a press release.

In 2020, Goodschmidt made several arrests for possession of controlled substances, including one case in August 2020 in which he located nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana during a motorist assist on Interstate 80. That seizure was the largest in the United States in 2020.

“Trooper Goodschmidt provides a great example of the tireless work our troopers perform day-in and day-out across Nebraska,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His work in recent years has taken large amounts of dangerous controlled substances, including fentanyl, out of Nebraska communities. This award is a testament to that incredible work. He and our entire team remain dedicated to our mission of keeping Nebraska safe.”