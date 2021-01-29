Nebraska to ease directed health measures, effective Saturday

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state is moving from the “blue” to “green” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, new directed health measures go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. The percentage is below 10% (seven-day rolling average), which is the threshold for the state moving to the “green” phase of its pandemic plan, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Moving from the “blue” to “green” phase means the maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75% to 100%.

Organizers of gatherings of 500 or more people (1,000 or more in Douglas County) must still submit a reopening plan to their local health department — and receive approval — before holding their events. Aside from this requirement, there are no restrictions on gatherings or venues in the “green” phase of the State’s plan. However, guidance is still in place and recommended.

The new DHMs have updated quarantine requirements: