Nebraskaland Bank donates $50K to North Platte Community College's Health and Science Center

The expansion of North Platte Community College’s Health and Science Center is another step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a donation from NebraskaLand Bank.

NLB contributed $50,000 toward the project Wednesday during a check presentation at the college.

Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, said all businesses have a responsibility to give back to the community that helped make them successful. He believes investments, such as the one in the Health and Science Center, will eventually result in huge dividends.

“Giving to the Health and Science Center project is important because it has allowed the college to attract and retain students in this region to further their education in the sciences,” Jacobson said. “Filling local professional jobs, in many cases, begins with getting an education locally. NPCC provides a cost-effective educational solution for those living in this region who want to advance their education. NPCC is a great asset.”

The Health and Science Center is located on NPCC’s South Campus. Constructed in 2012, it is home to the college’s nursing, medical laboratory technician, emergency medical services, paramedic, dental assisting, math, biology, physics and engineering programs.

