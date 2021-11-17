NebraskaLand Bank makes sure North Platte Public Schools families have a happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be a little more special this year for some families of North Platte Public Schools students thanks to NebraskaLand Bank’s Culture Committee.
Bank employees collect funds for a project every year, and this time they are giving away 15 food baskets to families who need a little help. The bank delivered the baskets to North Platte High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Molly Morales, TeamMates board president, said Evonne Keck, the bank’s public relations coordinator, had reached out to her about a holiday donation.
“For the past six or seven years we’ve had donations from various organizations from around town,” Morales said, “and we’ve done crock pots and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner for students at the high school.”
After talking with Keck, it was decided Thanksgiving baskets would be a good project for the bank.
“We all thought Thanksgiving would be a good time to do a basket with turkey and ham and stuffing and mashed potatoes,” Morales said. “Everything you would want for Thanksgiving.”
Morales said the bank also included snacks and games.
“Adding games to the basket was actually Molly’s idea,” Keck said, “and we loved it, to be able to include the family game night and treats with it.”
The baskets include card games and a gingerbread house kit.
“We reached out to our employees and they helped us raise the money to get the groceries and everything for the baskets,” Keck said. “This is the first year we’re doing the Thanksgiving baskets.”
Last year the bank did mittens and hats for the winter.
“Every year we pick something different to do around the holidays to give back,” Keck said.
Danielle Remus, the bank’s marketing director, said the bank has six “culture statements.”
“One of them is ‘Community Minded,’ so this is an idea the culture committee generated to give employees the opportunity to be community minded,” Remus said. “Every year we have employees asking what they can donate to, so the last couple of years we’ve become proactive and researched some opportunities ahead of time.”
Students from North Platte High School and Adams Middle School will receive the baskets.
“We reached out to counselors and teachers and kids that get our food bags every week,” Morales said. “We had a women’s group from a local church that made quilts for each basket, too.”
