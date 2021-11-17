NebraskaLand Bank makes sure North Platte Public Schools families have a happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be a little more special this year for some families of North Platte Public Schools students thanks to NebraskaLand Bank’s Culture Committee.

Bank employees collect funds for a project every year, and this time they are giving away 15 food baskets to families who need a little help. The bank delivered the baskets to North Platte High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Molly Morales, TeamMates board president, said Evonne Keck, the bank’s public relations coordinator, had reached out to her about a holiday donation.

“For the past six or seven years we’ve had donations from various organizations from around town,” Morales said, “and we’ve done crock pots and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner for students at the high school.”

After talking with Keck, it was decided Thanksgiving baskets would be a good project for the bank.

“We all thought Thanksgiving would be a good time to do a basket with turkey and ham and stuffing and mashed potatoes,” Morales said. “Everything you would want for Thanksgiving.”

Morales said the bank also included snacks and games.