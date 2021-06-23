 Skip to main content
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show announces winners
The winners of the 2021 Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show were announced Tuesday evening at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.

Rick Johnson judged the competition.

The People’s Choice award winner was David Dorsey’s “Life of a Cowboy.”

Best of Show went to Rachel Brownlee for “When You See The Cows.”

Other winners were:

Western: first place, David Dorsey, “The Watcher”; second, Brownlee, “An Uncomfortable Amount of Detail”; third, Dorsey, “Boots and Coffee.”

Wildlife: first place, Brownlee, “Mere Breath”; second, Jim Dodds, “Red House Finch”; third, Mike Pochop, “Ephemeral.”

Landscape: first place, Kyle Hoyt, “Oh Give me a Home”; second, Ken Hosmer, “Song of the Platte”; third, Ron Nordyke, “Quilt at Winters End.”

Photography: first place, Megan Licking, “He Restores my Soul”; second, Terry Kingston, “Trouble Ahead”; third, Jim Dodds, “Sound of Nature.”

