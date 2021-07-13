Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge elected president of Nebraska Travel Association

Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge was elected president of the Nebraska Travel Association at its annual meeting in May.

Fudge brings experience to the association as the tourism industry digs its way out of a 2020 hole.

“Our industry was deeply affected by the pandemic, and while we’re hopeful that it rebounds quickly, we must remain at the ready to help advocate for our members who struggled through 2020,” Fudge said.

Nebraska’s lodging tax was down in 2020 about 30% overall, representing a $1.6 million loss in revenue. Overall visitor expenditures plummeted from $3.5 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion in 2020, roughly 40%.

But clear signs of recovery are already starting to emerge. The number of people shopping Nebraska and navigating to visitnebraska.com for the past fiscal year ending June 30, was up 50% to more than 830,000 — the highest number of site visits ever by about 200,000.

“Our industry must be prepared to capitalize on this early 2021 momentum so our members can fully recover,” Fudge said. “I’m grateful that we have a solid team in place to help work our way through this.”

The organization’s executive team includes representation from across the state. Other NETA officers are Michele Hayes of Omaha, vice-president; Steve Maly of Lincoln, treasurer; Regina Osburn of Valentine, treasurer; and Traci Jeffery of Norfolk, past president.