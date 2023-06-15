It’s been a bumpy path back to post-pandemic normalcy for Nebraskaland Days’ Frontier Revue, a charter event of Nebraska’s official celebration that missed its 2020 and 2022 editions.

But its musical celebration of all things Nebraska and Western is returning for its 57th presentation, offering four free performances Sunday through Tuesday at the historic Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St.

It opens with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee before 7:30 p.m. shows all three nights, once again featuring the original music and lyrics written by the late Dr. James E. Thayer of Sidney for Ogallala’s Front Street Crystal Palace Revue and then the annual North Platte show.

“There is a lot of new talent that has ‘come to the party’ this year,” said director and 15-year accompanist Jennifer Winder, quoting the first words of Thayer’s signature Frontier Revue number, “The Old Glory Blowout.”

“Our show is very interactive with the crowd, so being where we are now post-pandemic is a blessing. We are thrilled to bring the show back to what it has been traditionally.”

The Frontier Revue debuted in Lincoln with Nebraskaland Days in 1965, beginning with a talent-show format that carried over to the celebration’s first North Platte edition in 1968.

Local Nebraskaland Days leaders then invited Thayer, then still writing songs for Front Street, to turn the annual event into a stage show. He wrote or recycled much of his personal 300-song catalog for the Frontier Revue every year but two between 1969 and 2010. Thayer died in February 2011.

COVID-19 struck the winter after the Frontier Revue in 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of Thayer’s first production. Canceled in 2020 along with most of the rest of Nebraskaland Days, the show returned for the 2021 celebration but was canceled again last year.

Winder, who wasn’t available to direct last June due to summer college classes, said the 2023 Frontier Revue will feature “some new solos we haven’t had in several years” in the show.

Showgoers can look forward to “the return of a very animated and well-spoken ‘Medicine Man,’” she said. The popular Front Street and Frontier Revue number originated in Thayer’s Sidney-produced 1962 musical “West Wing,” based on his own medical career.

Other revived Thayer songs include “I’ve Been Around,” which debuted at Front Street during Nebraska’s centennial year of 1967; “Wranglers Three,” a perennial North Platte favorite; and “Echoes of a Bugler’s Song,” inspired by Thayer’s World War II service in the U.S. Third Army’s 395th Infantry Combat Scouts in the European Theater in 1944 and 1945.

Frontier Revue fans also can count on frequently performed all-cast songs like “Love America,” written for the 1976 U.S. bicentennial; “Plow Me a Furrow,” a Crystal Palace Revue original; and “Nebraskaland,” the anthem of both Thayer’s Ogallala and North Platte shows, written in 1965.

“We develop a family-type bond as the faithful cast members return each year,” Winder said. “It’s like a family reunion where we come together to continue to share and carry out the legacy of Doc Thayer’s unique music.”

Free-will offerings will be taken in the Fox’s front lobby to defray the show’s expenses. North Platte Community Playhouse members will staff the theater’s playhouse.

Editor’s note: The writer, a past piano player in both the Crystal Palace Revue and the Frontier Revue, is the author of the 2013 multimedia collection “All-Night Theater: The Music and Life of J.E. Thayer.”