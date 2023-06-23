Friday was a far better day to debut a Nebraskaland Days local garden tour than it would have been during 2022’s drought-stricken June.

Lawns, flowers and fruit and vegetable plants sported bright and inviting colors for the first Deborah’s Legacy Landscape and Garden Walk on the 2023 festival’s closing weekend.

Local residents and visitors can also partake of the six-stop tour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the $20 tickets ($10 for children 12 and younger) will go to Deborah’s Legacy, a North Platte residential program for homeless women struggling with addiction and “crisis living.”

Tickets may be purchased at the Nebraskaland Days office, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive; the main Deborah’s Legacy office, 705 N. Poplar St.; and Bible Supplies at Westfield Shopping Center, 1927 West A St.

Deborah’s Legacy volunteers said Friday that wristbands to take part in the garden walk also can be bought at any of the five participating homes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 348 W. State Farm Road. The last site is free to visitors independently of the tour.

Suzanne “Sam” Elliott, whose 602 Dillon Court home with husband Jay leads off the tour, said the couple got the idea for the fundraising event after attending a Wildflower Festival tour at Crested Butte, Colorado.

“Flowers are such a joyful thing for people,” she said. “They’re healing in their own way … Who doesn’t feel great when they’re in a garden?”

Throughout her front and back yards, Elliott aims for a mix of perennial and annual flowers that emphasizes her love of varied and bright colors.

“Some people are more of a monochromatic gardener, and they like certain tones to be persistent,” she said. “But I kind of love a big explosion of color.”

While the Elliotts stick to biological landscaping, neighbors Brad and Teresa Langemeier and rural participants Mitch and Rachelle Huebner mix in ample examples of their love for antiques.

The Langemeiers, who live a couple of doors from the Elliotts at 605 Dillon Court, incorporate replicas of early 1900s Texaco gasoline pumps and the classic shield logo of U.S. Highway 66, the “Mother Road” from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Out west of town at 6320 W. Walker Road, the back yard of Mitch and Rachelle Huebner’s 1885 farm intersperses cheery flowers and plants with red-and-gold signs bearing the logo of the former Minneapolis-Moline Power Implement Co.

They’ve also decorated a 1900s grain bin as a “Hershey Ice Cream” shop, anchored by an old sign Mitch Huebner found and bought online from someone in New York City in 2020.

Having grown up in Hershey, Mitch Huebner said, he was drawn to the sign. But between COVID-19 and the need to arrange a meeting place with the sign’s owner, “it took almost a year to get the Hershey sign here.”

Waterfalls are part of the landscaping at three tour homes: those of the Langemeiers; Alan and Cheri Erickson at 3220 W. Leota St.; and Jeff and Kari Fisher at 2530 W. Robert St. off South Buffalo Road.

Cheri Erickson said their waterfall, bedecked by flowers and including a lengthy stream below its pool, took considerable time to craft and install.

The Fishers’ waterfall, while simpler, blends into a “hardscaping” concept that Kari Fisher said was dictated by the location of their farm about half a mile north of Lake Maloney.

“We’re in the wind,” she said. “You don’t get nice, blooming, pretty flowers about here too much.”

That doesn’t mean the Fisher spread is devoid of greenness. Daughter Elleigh has a vegetable garden, featuring beets, carrots, tomatoes, herbs and “cucamelons,” not far from the front of their center pivot-watered cornfield.

UNL extension educators and Master Gardeners were waiting at the “Hoop House” at the extension center, 348 W. State Farm Road, to present ideas for gardeners to make the best use of their space, time and abilities.

Horticulture educator David Lott presented such ideas as planting potatoes in hay bales and raising Indian corn, squash and Anasazi “pole beans” in a circular “Three Sisters Garden.”

The Pawnee nation would plant the latter at their permanent earth lodges before leaving for their summer bison hunts, Lott said. The squash went around the plot’s perimeter, serving as a weed controller for the corn and beans.

“This was integrated pest management by the Native Americans before we had to learn it in college,” he said.