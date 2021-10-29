Nebraskaland Days, North Platte Trails Network receive grants from visitors bureau

Two organizations received grants from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee that totaled nearly $19,000.

The awards were announced after the committee’s meeting Wednesday.

Nebraskaland Days received $18,000 in promotion funds to help market the 10-day June event, which will mark its 57th anniversary in 2022.

The North Platte Trails Network received $948.97 in promotion funds to help offset the production cost of new trifold brochures to promote the trails.

The application process is open for the next round of promotional, event incentive and sports incentive grants. The target is for events that will be held in April, May or June 2022.

The submission deadline is Jan. 1 and the committee will consider applications Jan. 26.

Those interested in submitting an application are encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729.

Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are funded solely through the lodging taxes that lodging properties in Lincoln County collect and remit for overnight stays.

The bureau’s advisory committee provides grants from the fund to assist local events and attractions that draw visitors to Lincoln County.