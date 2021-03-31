Nebraskaland Days plans to return in June

Fudge said the thought was that the outdoor world would lead the entertainment industry back.

“It was maybe the worst year we had collectively,” Fudge said. “We need a more normal summer and maybe that will transition into a successful fall.”

There are currently no restrictions on capacity for outdoor events, Fudge said.

“We’re planning a more normal-looking summer and that includes capacities,” Fudge said. “What does that mean in June? We’ll find out when we get there.”

Fudge said one of the last barriers was removed a few weeks ago.

“There is no longer a requirement for outdoor events to go to their local health department for approvals,” Fudge said. “It seems from where we sat that the message was ‘we’re preparing for a normal summer and you should, too.’”

He said if the situation changes, Nebraskaland Days will adjust.

“But for the moment we’re planning a more normal-looking summer,” Fudge said.

Tickets for the concerts have been offered online and other event tickets will open online as well Thursday.