Nebraskaland Days plans to return in June

Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge intentionally held off announcing the decision to move forward with the 2021 festival until Wednesday.
The pieces for the June 16-21 celebration fell into place after fans were allowed to view and participate in other outdoor events, and Fudge said it was time to give the go-ahead.
“It will look like a normal celebration for us,” Fudge said. “All the events are on board with one exception,” that one being the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
He said it has been a “cool process” to see everything come together.
“That includes all the food events, the parade, we’re planning the kids’ events,” Fudge said, “we’re planning the rodeo events, the concerts. We want it to be Nebraskaland Days.”
There is excitement among the Nebraskaland Days officials and board members, but Fudge said “guarded” is the right word for their feelings at this point.
“We saw how fast things all kind of changed last year,” Fudge said. “But we’re already starting to see some smaller things happen across the state and nation.”
The University of Nebraska’s announcement last week that fans would be allowed again at events “was positive for us,” Fudge said.
Fudge said the thought was that the outdoor world would lead the entertainment industry back.
“It was maybe the worst year we had collectively,” Fudge said. “We need a more normal summer and maybe that will transition into a successful fall.”
There are currently no restrictions on capacity for outdoor events, Fudge said.
“We’re planning a more normal-looking summer and that includes capacities,” Fudge said. “What does that mean in June? We’ll find out when we get there.”
Fudge said one of the last barriers was removed a few weeks ago.
“There is no longer a requirement for outdoor events to go to their local health department for approvals,” Fudge said. “It seems from where we sat that the message was ‘we’re preparing for a normal summer and you should, too.’”
He said if the situation changes, Nebraskaland Days will adjust.
“But for the moment we’re planning a more normal-looking summer,” Fudge said.
Tickets for the concerts have been offered online and other event tickets will open online as well Thursday.
“The Luke Combs concert actually officially sold out on Tuesday,” Fudge said. “The Toby Keith tickets are available along with the rodeo and food events that will open Thursday morning.”
Fudge said he is grateful for the support given during the pandemic year.
“I think it’s important to make the point that we’re here and in this position because the community supported us last year,” Fudge said.
Last year was tough on many organizations and businesses, including Nebraskaland Days, he said.
“One of the cool things that happened was there were a number of entities in our sponsorship community and our private support group that stepped up,” Fudge said. “They donated more than we asked them to help us through last year.”
Nebraskaland Days came out of 2020 financially healthy, Fudge said.
“We had the backstop that the city provided us through the Quality Growth Fund should things go really south,” Fudge said. “We have not touched that, by the way.”
The website at nebraskalanddays.com/events lists the schedule of events and offers tickets including the 2021 Summer Jam Concert Series presented by Viaero Wireless.
