Nebraskaland Days Pork Breakfast moves to new location

One of the most popular food events of Nebraskaland Days has moved to a new location, but people can still go hog-wild for the food.

The Pork Breakfast is being moved to the First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., with the church’s membership taking charge of the event. The breakfast can be enjoyed at 7 a.m. June 19.

“There were a couple of factors at play in this decision, but the most important was the progress being made at the mall,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days’ executive director. “When the City Council passed the mall plan on final reading this past Tuesday, the work started. We’re as excited for this redevelopment as the rest of the community. But it necessitated a change to our plans.”

As in the past, people attending the event can either sit down and enjoy their meal or drive through and take it to go.

Tickets already purchased are still valid for the new location. Advance tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Nebraskaland Days office, but they will also be available at the church on the day of the event.

First United Methodist Church is used to hosting large community events and feeding crowds during annual events like the Trunk or Treat event around Halloween and a holiday craft fair in December.

“We are excited to support the Nebraskaland Days festival in such a practical way,” the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp of the United Methodist Church said. “We love serving people who are hungry as an expression of our mission in the community. It’s time for some great food with family and friends at the Pork Breakfast.”