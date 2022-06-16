 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraskaland Days' Pork Sandwich Feed draws crowds

Hungry residents lined up westbound on North Platte’s East Fourth Street for several blocks to partake of Nebraskaland Days’ annual Pork Sandwich Feed Thursday afternoon at Moose Lodge No. 551. Motorists had to turn north on Belmont Avenue and enter the alley behind the lodge to pick up takeout food from the event.

While motorists seeking takeout snaked forward outside on East Fourth Street, a few customers took advantage of the event’s return to indoor dining at North Platte Moose Lodge No. 551. The indoor option had been curtailed during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

