Prayer breakfasts don’t have to be solemn spiritual occasions. At least not those held during Nebraskaland Days.

More than 100 attending Thursday’s annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast spent much of their time laughing at wryly rendered recollections from the guest speaker, retired Nebraska State Patrol Troop D captain and former North Platte City Councilman Jim Parish.

Perhaps it took someone like Parish, who faced down criminals and unhappy motorists for 36 years, to voice a uniquely North Platte twist on a veiled national political slogan of recent times.

“I got to tell you, though: Don’t we have a super-famous mayor?” he said near the start of his talk. “I’m fumbling through some TV channels, and I run across a NASCAR race. And there’s like 400,000 people yelling, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’ I said, ‘This is absolutely amazing. I know that guy!’”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher, no stranger to dry wit, laughed with the crowd.

Parish, who moved to North Platte upon taking command of Troop D in 1996, served a single council term from 2006 to 2010. He retired last October from his post-State Patrol job as Overland Trails Council district executive of Scouts BSA.

He told humorous tales about himself, his family and his career, noting that he gave up his Kearney State College studies to be a shop teacher to go into law enforcement.

“Some drug-crazed fiend on the interstate’s much less frightening than seventh-graders with a saw.”

Turning more serious, he told the Venue 304 audience that his State Patrol career “became kind of a study in the human nature of people. And I can tell you we encounter people mainly when they were having a bad day,” referring mainly to people pulled over for traffic violations.

“And then you run afoul of a state trooper, and we don’t make it better, do we? We don’t, and we know that. We understand that people have bad days, and I would just caution everybody here: Nobody likes to be remembered for their worst day.”

Parish touched on the morning’s more expected theme toward the end of his talk.

“In my nearly four decades of police work and working the road, I’ve seen an awful lot of tragedy. There’s an awful lot of people who plan to go down to the grocery store and didn’t come back. …

“And the question always comes up: Why would a loving God allow that to happen?” he said. “And I can tell you I don’t have the answer to that. I don’t know that anybody does.

“(But) the apostle Paul wrote in Second Corinthians that tragedy or persecution should bring us closer to God. I hope that it does, because everybody in this room — if you haven’t undergone it, you’re pretty young. Be prepared for it, because life just has a way of sneaking up on us.”

George Cheek of Maxwell, executive director of the Maranatha Camp Foundation, served as master of ceremonies. Members of Boy Scout Troop 292 presented the colors.