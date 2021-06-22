Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show announces winning pieces

The annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show finished Saturday at noon and three quilts were awarded Viewers Choice honors, according to a press release.

First place honors went to the quilt “Fall in Nebraska” by Kelly Thomalla. Thomalla took a technique class at The Quilt Rack & Wool Cubby in November 2019, which taught the “one-block wonder” method using fabric panels.

Thomalla finished the quilt during the COVID-19 lockdown, and said she enjoyed the process and hopes to make another one-block wonder quilt soon.

Second place went to Mary Arthur’s quilt called “No Place Like Nebraska.”

The quilt was made of different blocks that represented elements of “grandpa’s farm.”

Third place went to “Misty and Lucky,” a quilt by Sharlene Rodewald. Rodewald made the quilt with a Moda kit as a graduation gift for her oldest granddaughter, because the horses in the pattern looked so much like her granddaughter’s horses. Rodewald embroidered the names of her granddaughter’s horses, Matana and Romeo, on the fence on the quilt.

Misty and Lucky were the names of the horses in the pattern.