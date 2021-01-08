Nebraskaland Days to host drive-thru birthday bash for Buffalo Bill

Even Buffalo Bill Cody will have a drive-thru birthday celebration this year.

Nebraskaland Days will pursue an alternate format for the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash, scheduled for Feb. 27. The celebration will feature drive-thru dinner pickup followed by a short online program and an auction, according to a press release.

“Things seem to be improving as we’re seeing (COVID-19) vaccinations accelerate and cases come down, but we’re just not comfortable forcing the issue in late February,” said David Fudge, executive director of Nebraskaland Days, said in the release. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not sure we’ll be out of the tunnel in time to run a normal Bash.”

Organizers hope people will get together in small groups in their own homes to enjoy the online program and auction. A silent auction will launch Feb. 22 and go all week. The live auction will open Saturday evening and run through the program, which will start at 7 p.m.

Earlier that day, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., a drive-thru to pick up packaged dinners and drinks will be set up in Nebraskaland Day headquarters’ parking lot at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.