Nebraskans asked to avoid unnecessary energy usage 'until weather event begins to settle down'

The 17-state pool, which counts NPPD and other Nebraska utilities as members, lowered its blackout-triggering Level 3 to Level 1 Tuesday afternoon. But it raised it again that evening to Level 2.

NPPD told Nebraska press outlets Wednesday morning that Southwest was expected to resume a Level 3 emergency about 9 a.m., with fresh rolling blackouts to follow at any time.

Public Service Director Layne Groseth passed along indications from NPPD officials that the Platte River Mall area would be the first shut off if the power pool confirmed its call for blackouts.

But about 10:15 a.m., NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said the multistate power pool had been able to stay at Level 2 as loads eased during the morning peak period.

“The good news is that they did not have to go there” to blackouts, Kent said an hour later.

NPPD was generating about 2,640 megawatts of power late Wednesday morning, compared with an 1,800-megawatt “firm load” from the utility’s major customers.

All NPPD generating plants were working well, including Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, the coal-fueled Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland and the Canaday gas-fired steam plant near Lexington, he said.