Nebraskans asked to avoid unnecessary energy usage 'until weather event begins to settle down'

North Platte residents were put on alert Wednesday morning for another round of rolling blackouts, a threat that receded as electrical customers trimmed energy use in a 17-state area.
City and Nebraska Public Power District officials asked them to keep it up, saying the Southwest Power Pool’s balance between demand and power supply will remain delicate for at least another day.
“It’s still fairly tenuous,” NPPD CEO Tom Kent said during a late-morning video press conference Wednesday with Nebraska reporters.
“I’m hopeful we will get through the day without any additional issues,” but Nebraskans need to keep avoiding unnecessary energy usage “until the weather event begins to settle down,” he added.
Long-awaited signs of just that were evident later Wednesday in North Platte, where Lee Bird Field’s midafternoon temperature of 15 above zero was the highest since Feb. 6.
The National Weather Service’s long-term forecast moved the likely end of the city’s three-week below-freezing streak from Friday to Saturday.
North Platte homes and businesses Tuesday morning went through 30 to 90 minutes of deliberate outages, the result of surging demand and shortfalls in power generation in the entirety of the Southwest Power Pool area.
The 17-state pool, which counts NPPD and other Nebraska utilities as members, lowered its blackout-triggering Level 3 to Level 1 Tuesday afternoon. But it raised it again that evening to Level 2.
NPPD told Nebraska press outlets Wednesday morning that Southwest was expected to resume a Level 3 emergency about 9 a.m., with fresh rolling blackouts to follow at any time.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth passed along indications from NPPD officials that the Platte River Mall area would be the first shut off if the power pool confirmed its call for blackouts.
But about 10:15 a.m., NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said the multistate power pool had been able to stay at Level 2 as loads eased during the morning peak period.
“The good news is that they did not have to go there” to blackouts, Kent said an hour later.
NPPD was generating about 2,640 megawatts of power late Wednesday morning, compared with an 1,800-megawatt “firm load” from the utility’s major customers.
All NPPD generating plants were working well, including Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, the coal-fueled Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland and the Canaday gas-fired steam plant near Lexington, he said.
Kent reminded reporters, however, that rolling blackouts still could be quickly triggered should demand again outpace supply during the next peak periods after 5 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday morning.
Rolling blackouts are meant to ease pressure on the region-side system and prevent a cascade supply failure, Kent said when asked to address Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Tuesday comments labeling the previous two days’ rolling blackouts “totally unacceptable.”
Without them, “we could have seen a much larger, widespread, uncontrollable blackout” affecting multiple states, he said. “That would have been totally unacceptable.”
Should a second round of rolling blackouts yet become necessary, the mall area still would likely be first shut off this time in North Platte, Groseth said. The area south of Interstate 80 and east of U.S. Highway 83 would follow.
Kent reiterated that NPPD service-center operators in Doniphan would strive to rotate the order of shutdowns from one blackout to another throughout the towns they serve.
North Platte distributes the city’s electrical power through Municipal Light & Water, but NPPD remains the primary power supplier.
Lincoln County and most west central Nebraska counties were free of National Weather Service warnings Wednesday afternoon for the first time in many days.
Wind-chill equivalents as low as 22 below zero remained in Thursday’s forecast after one more bone-chilling night of temperatures as low as 11 below.
But Thursday’s high at the North Platte airport should reach the mid-20s, the Weather Service said, followed by a Friday high at or just short of the 32-degree mark.
Seasonal readings should finally return this weekend, with highs forecast in the mid-30s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could reach the mid-40s Monday and the upper 40s Tuesday.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.