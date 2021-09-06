Nebraskans face eviction as millions in aid sits unused

Times are about to get more stressful for renters on the financial brink.

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court struck down the Biden Administration’s latest attempt to extend the moratorium on evictions. The plan would have held off most evictions until at least October.

Groups that represent landlords hailed the decision, saying that the moratoriums have been hard financially for some landlords. Tenant advocates say it makes a flood of evictions likely in the weeks and months ahead — especially if Americans continue to struggle accessing the federal rental assistance meant to keep them from losing their homes.

Accessing that assistance does appear to be getting easier. More Nebraskans are applying for and receiving the federal money to help them pay their rent, local experts say. The number of awards received has steadily grown for the last three months. Nebraskans who need help will be able to continue to apply for the money for months, and maybe into 2022, tenant advocates say.

“We don’t want to discourage or make it sound impossible to navigate,” said Mertz. “More and more people are accessing this money every week, and we have seen clients get caught up after having fallen behind for many months.”