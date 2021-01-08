Nebraskans will get indirect 6% break on 2020-21 school property tax bills

The owners of all three homes will receive the same 8.1%, two-stage tax break, though it’s naturally worth more in total dollars to property owners with higher taxable values.

» The tax breaks will be worth a combined $184.29 to the owners of Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks. Their home had a 2020 taxable value of $109,950.

» They total $176.54 for the owners of Home 2, a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center. It was valued at $105,325 for tax purposes this year.

» By contrast, the owners of Home 3 — a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2 — will get a combined $478.90 in tax credits between the two funds. Their home’s 2020 taxable value was $285,720.

As the last piece of 2020-21’s local property tax picture is put into place, county assessors are already beginning work on updating their properties’ taxable values for 2021-22.

Each property’s annual taxes ultimately are based on valuations determined by assessors to be appropriate as of Jan. 1. Their work will continue through the rest of the winter before new individual values are released in the spring.

