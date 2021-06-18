Nebraska's chief medical officer stops in North Platte on trip west to visit hospitals, health departments

“We learned how relationships really matter, how relationships with your hospitals, with your health departments and with your citizens of Nebraska really matter,” Anthone said. “We’ve formed these relationships now that will last forever. Hopefully a pandemic won’t happen again in our lifetime, but if anything does happen, we have these relationships now where we know each other. I don’t want to say I’m glad we went through the pandemic, but I don’t think that would have taken place if that didn’t happen.”

Anthone also thanked Nebraska residents for their cooperation.

“We feel that the sense of community in Nebraska and the sense of personal responsibility that the citizens of Nebraska have has no doubt played a part in how successful we’ve done through this response. All I can do is thank the citizens for that,” Anthone said.

He felt the medical community’s work ethic set the state apart.