Nebraska's chief medical officer stops in North Platte on trip west to visit hospitals, health departments

Nebraska’s chief medical officer and director of public health for the Department of Health and Human Services visited Great Plains Health Friday morning.
The trip west offered Dr. Gary Anthone a chance to finally meet people with whom he worked closely for the last year and a half during the pandemic.
“It’s just great to meet people in person. It’s all been about relationships. Being able to just pick up the phone and asking for things, discussing things, just things of that nature,” Anthone said. “I think we all just felt this common bond, and it was really very comforting for me to be able to do that. Made my job a ton easier.”
GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea and Chief Quality Officer Barb Petersen were among those people, as the hospital proved to be a huge asset when COVID-19 cases surged in May 2020.
“I don’t know what we would have done without them. All we needed to do was pick up the phone and call each other or text each other, and we knew we could rely on each other’s help — both ways, I hope. From us at the state, as well as whatever we needed to ask them to help with, they never said no.”
In his travels to Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Scottsbluff and McCook, Anthone has heard a common sentiment from all the hospitals and health departments: Relationships are what got Nebraska through the pandemic.
“We learned how relationships really matter, how relationships with your hospitals, with your health departments and with your citizens of Nebraska really matter,” Anthone said. “We’ve formed these relationships now that will last forever. Hopefully a pandemic won’t happen again in our lifetime, but if anything does happen, we have these relationships now where we know each other. I don’t want to say I’m glad we went through the pandemic, but I don’t think that would have taken place if that didn’t happen.”
Anthone also thanked Nebraska residents for their cooperation.
“We feel that the sense of community in Nebraska and the sense of personal responsibility that the citizens of Nebraska have has no doubt played a part in how successful we’ve done through this response. All I can do is thank the citizens for that,” Anthone said.
He felt the medical community’s work ethic set the state apart.
“All I can do is say thank you to all the health care workers, all the hospitals, all the health departments for their help through this. A lot of this, we’re working seven days a week, sometimes 12 to 14 hours a day, and people did it on their own,” Anthone said. “They didn’t ask for anything; they did it because they knew it was the right thing to do. I lived in California for 15 years, and I know there’s a big difference between what I saw here and what I probably would have seen in other states.”
A surgeon for over 30 years who provided the governor with guidance during the pandemic, Anthone called the past week’s trip a highlight of his service.
“It’s a dream come true to meet people that you haven’t been able to in person,” Anthone said. “To have the opportunity to do this is the highlight of my career.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.