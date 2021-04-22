Nebraska's Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway named as state's most scenic drive

A global travel website has named Nebraska’s Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway as the state’s most scenic drive.

Big 7 Travel chose the 272-mile-long stretch of Nebraska Highway 2 from Grand Island to Alliance as Nebraska’s entry in its “50 Most Beautiful Drives in the US.”

“Incredible natural wonders feature along this 272-mile-long rural route, while dunes and the Nebraska National Forest rise from the plains,” the website says.

“In spring, migrating sandhill cranes fill the sky. By night, the stars put on an incredible show, so pull over and enjoy a stargazing break once darkness falls.”

The websites’ “most scenic drive” choices in bordering states include the Pikes Peak Highway near Colorado Springs; the Western Vistas Historic Byway on U.S. Highways 40 and 83 in western Kansas; and the Badlands Loop Scenic Byway in South Dakota.

To view all 50 highways, visit bigseventravel.com/most-beautiful-drives-usa.