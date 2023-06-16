Three first-year members of the Nebraskaland Days board were handed the chance Thursday to brag about the lengthy experience they brought to Thursday’s annual Cake Bake decorating contest.

Dared to tell a Western tall tale, they, uh, failed.

“We bring a lot of years here decorating cakes,” claimed Craig Trofholz, controller at North Platte’s Snell Services Inc. “We might have a whole (combined) 30 minutes between us, I think. Combined.”

“I think we’ve got a very little experience baking cakes,” added lawyer Brock Wurl, who filled out the team along with Stone Creek Landscaping and Design owner Troy Erickson.

Give the “Nebraskaland Days Rookies” points for coming up with a top-of-the-cake depiction of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and the Wild West Arena grandstand that kind of looked like the real thing.

“Other than that, I think we are very impressed with ourselves today,” Trofholz said.

Eighteen teams assembled their cakes at the downtown Platte Bar in two shifts Thursday, said Amy Minshull, who chairs the annual contest for the Chamber Hostesses group.

Their Western-themed creations will be auctioned off at the bar during “Lunch With the Wild Bunch” at 1 p.m. Friday, along with two decorated door hangers by contestants who chose the crafts division established in 2021.

North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center provided two cakes apiece for teams to combine and decorate, Minshull said. The Hostesses provided frosting and a cache of decorative items, though team members could bring their own props.

As Trofholz, Wurl and Erickson carried their cake to the display table, Farm Credit Services of America staff members Renae Brandt and Heidi Harenza were putting the finishing touches on their “FCSAmerica Saloon.”

“I’ve done my kids’ birthday cakes,” said Brandt, an account specialist. “They’re probably simpler than this.”

Using their provided cakes as the base, the pair built their two-story saloon out of graham crackers and used pretzel sticks for the saloon’s swinging doors, front sidewalk and hitching posts.

They used roll-out fondant icing, “painted” with food coloring, to complete the saloon’s external look, Brandt said.

But no Western saloon would be complete without “Wanted” signs. Brandt’s and Harenza’s establishment offered rewards for Jesse James, “Calamity Jane” Canary — and Dave Leggott, FCS’ financial officer.

“It’s for a million dollars,” Brandt pointed out. “For Jesse James, they only offered $500.”