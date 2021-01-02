Neighbors are raising a stink over a proposed Cherry County swine facility. The farm owners say manure use won't cause problems.

That agrees with testimony given at the November meeting by Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District representative Mike Murphy, according to the minutes of the meeting on the Cherry County website.

Murphy also said that a monitoring well in the vicinity is checked yearly to ensure that pollutants such as nitrate do not become elevated in the groundwater.

In an interview, Danielski said the deep pit will cost much more than the open pits and lagoons in use at facilities in Brown County and many other locations. However, it will have the advantage of substantially reduced odor potential.

The Danielskis also used an “odor footprint tool” devised by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that predicted that the odor would be below acceptable limits, he said.

Rancher Nina Nelson is not convinced. Nelson and her husband, Dave, have land adjacent to the Danielskis’ and live 1½ miles from the proposed facility.

An emailed statement from Nina Nelson referred to Cherry County as a “cattle and recreational county,” and said that she and other residents she has talked to worry that granting a conditional use permit for Danielskis would “open the county to huge mass confinement operations, which will ultimately change this county and the quality of life we enjoy here.”