Just like the tractors featured at the show, the aptly named Midwest Thunder truck and tractor pull didn’t stop Saturday evening, in spite of a front dropping a massive amount of marble-sized hail on the crowd in the middle of the show.

The National Weather Service picked up a system heading southeast over North Platte. As Dave Priest enjoyed the last bit of dry track before the storm, dust wiped up and blew over grandstands at the Lincoln County Raceway. Despite the overhang, rain and hail followed and moved fast enough to hit the crowd full force. Little pieces even made their way through the benches and hit those hunkering down below. Nobody came out dry.

Despite the intermission and the departure of the majority of the crowd, the crew at the track worked at pulling away the mud to restore the soil to dry enough conditions to keep the race going and didn’t charge admission for the second half.