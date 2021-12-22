Net-zero carbon emission goal could mean carbon capture for Sutherland Gerald Gentleman Station

Nebraska Public Power District has the goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its plants by 2050.

The question is what that means for the future of Sutherland’s Gerald Gentleman Station and its coal-fired generating units.

The answer could be the installation of a carbon capture system retrofitted to the station to capture carbon dioxide before it enters the atmosphere.

Tom Kent, NPPD’s president and CEO, said efforts are being made alongside the Department of Energy to evaluate the economics and engineering feasibility of adding the technology at the location.

“Gerald Gentleman is a very valuable and important part of our resources,” Kent said during a virtual media conference Wednesday afternoon. “It has a lot of value to our customers. The big question is how do we maximize that and get the most out of that? Can we use some of these new technologies as a way to address both the carbon emissions issue and ensure the continued operation of that facility into the future.

“I don’t have the answers yet, but those are the kinds of things that we are thinking about and the kinds of things that we will continue to work on.”