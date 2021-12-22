Net-zero carbon emission goal could mean carbon capture for Sutherland Gerald Gentleman Station

Nebraska Public Power District has the goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its plants by 2050.
The question is what that means for the future of Sutherland’s Gerald Gentleman Station and its coal-fired generating units.
The answer could be the installation of a carbon capture system retrofitted to the station to capture carbon dioxide before it enters the atmosphere.
Tom Kent, NPPD’s president and CEO, said efforts are being made alongside the Department of Energy to evaluate the economics and engineering feasibility of adding the technology at the location.
“Gerald Gentleman is a very valuable and important part of our resources,” Kent said during a virtual media conference Wednesday afternoon. “It has a lot of value to our customers. The big question is how do we maximize that and get the most out of that? Can we use some of these new technologies as a way to address both the carbon emissions issue and ensure the continued operation of that facility into the future.
“I don’t have the answers yet, but those are the kinds of things that we are thinking about and the kinds of things that we will continue to work on.”
NPPD’s board approved the net-zero emissions goal during its regular meeting Dec. 13.
NPPD currently serves its Nebraska customers with roughly 65% carbon-free energy resources, due in large part to Cooper Nuclear Station, in addition to hydroelectric, wind and solar generation.
Kent also touched on the future of the R-Project transmission line, a 225-mile line that would begin at the Gerald Gentleman Station, during Wednesday’s media session.
The project was halted in 2020 as a federal judge vacated a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit over environmental and historical preservation impacts.
Kent said the NPPD is working with the Fish and Wildlife Service to address the concerns, update the application and environmental analysis to complete the process and “get back to work.”
“That project is needed to improve the transmission grid in Nebraska,” Kent said. “It starts and ends where it does because those are points that make sense for (energy) reliability. The reliability benefit is pretty important for us in Nebraska and pretty important for the region. That doesn’t change with the results of decarbonization.
“That (Gerald Gentleman) location will continue to be a location where we generate electricity because so much of the infrastructure that you need to operate a power plant is already there,” Kent said.
More by Tim Johnson
Five stories about law and order in North Platte
Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Police Chief Dan Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together."
As of Wednesday afternoon, charges had not been filed in Cherry County Court and Kilmer’s initial court appearance had not been scheduled.
Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District.