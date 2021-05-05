 Skip to main content
New buildings, reconfiguring among Rev Development LLC's proposed plans for Platte River Mall
Nebraska developer purchases Platte River Mall

The Platte River Mall in North Platte — known as simply “The Mall” for most of its history — is being purchased by Mike Works, the Lincoln developer confirmed Nov. 18, 2020. He plans to redevelop the property at 1000 S. Dewey St., which opened to much regional fanfare on April 12, 1972.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Highlights of Rev Development LLC’s proposed $74.95 million redevelopment of Platte River Mall:

» The firm would gradually gut and reconfigure most of the 241,000-square-foot main mall, updating its aging infrastructure systems and especially the massive parking lot that hasn’t seen any repaving since 2005.

» Three of four existing outbuildings would be torn down and 11 new ones built, led by a four-story apartment-commercial building.

» To help them recover costs of the project’s infrastructure demands, Rev’s redevelopment plan calls for tax increment financing of $8.12 million over up to 15 years and $7.51 million from a 1.95% “enhanced employment tax” on mall purchases over up to 20 years.

Both types of aid would expire sooner if they collect their respective amounts faster. TIF’s aid, as always, would come from property taxes generated by increases in the project’s taxable value.

» The City Council Tuesday night granted a Quality Growth Fund loan to help with the costs of face-lifts to the main mall.

Rev would draw $300,000 this August and $700,000 next May, with the amounts forgivable if it creates $30 million in new investment within three years.

Breaking News