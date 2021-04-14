New courts and a tournament at Nebraskaland Days: Pickleball is growing in popularity in North Platte

The Mayors’ Cup will open the event — a tournament of local leaders, sponsors and community members. The highlight is scheduled to be a match between North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Dwight Livingston, who served the previous two terms in the office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Livingston had his right hip replaced March 8 and said he was just getting into the sport last August.

“It was about then that my hip went off the joneses and that kind of ended my playing time,” Livingston said. “I’m ready to get back in and have some fun. The thing is that it’s good for everyone — whether young, old or middle-aged people. I wouldn’t say it’s easy on your joints but it’s a little easier than, say, tennis.”

As a buildup for the summer tournament, in April the pickleball group started a Community Wellness Challenge that runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the D&N Event Center through May.

Rebekah Odle, a former tennis enthusiast who had both of her knees replaced in 2018, is one of the regular participants.

“It was difficult for me to get back on the tennis court, but I did. I also picked up pickleball,” Odle said. “I still play tennis, but pickleball is my love.”