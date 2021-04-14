New courts and a tournament at Nebraskaland Days: Pickleball is growing in popularity in North Platte

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and pingpong. Soon the growing list of local enthusiasts of the game will have a proper outdoor spot to play on.
Work on four courts with permanent nets at Memorial Park in North Platte is expected to be completed by May 15, a project that began more than a year ago.
Members of North Platte Pickleball painted the surface of the park’s basketball courts in October 2019, but winter weather damaged their work.
“We didn’t use the right products, didn’t finish it properly and didn’t seal the cracks properly,” Barb Baldridge, president of North Platte Pickleball, said Tuesday.
“It was a bad surface, and by the time the snow melted and the water had set, it was pretty much a mess.”
The pickleball group, which has more than 60 members, raised $40,000 over 2020 for Tennis Unlimited, out of Nebraska City, to renovate and professionally resurface the courts.
“After we played on (the courts) after a winter or two, we decided that we can do better than that,” said Kevin Wood, vice president of the Pickleball group. “We’re going to get some courts with some nice texture so you can start and stop (easier).”
The courts are to be dedicated June 24, the day the three-day Cowboy Pickleball Tournament kicks off as part of Nebraskaland Days.
The Mayors’ Cup will open the event — a tournament of local leaders, sponsors and community members. The highlight is scheduled to be a match between North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Dwight Livingston, who served the previous two terms in the office.
Livingston had his right hip replaced March 8 and said he was just getting into the sport last August.
“It was about then that my hip went off the joneses and that kind of ended my playing time,” Livingston said. “I’m ready to get back in and have some fun. The thing is that it’s good for everyone — whether young, old or middle-aged people. I wouldn’t say it’s easy on your joints but it’s a little easier than, say, tennis.”
As a buildup for the summer tournament, in April the pickleball group started a Community Wellness Challenge that runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the D&N Event Center through May.
Rebekah Odle, a former tennis enthusiast who had both of her knees replaced in 2018, is one of the regular participants.
“It was difficult for me to get back on the tennis court, but I did. I also picked up pickleball,” Odle said. “I still play tennis, but pickleball is my love.”
That sentiment seems to be growing both in North Platte and outside the area.
The Platte Valley Paddle Battle was held on five courts in the D&N Event Center in November. Thirty teams participated in the event, spread over men’s, women’s and mixed doubles brackets, according to Baldridge.
Baldridge is hoping for around 100 teams for the inaugural Cowboy tournament, which will feature singles and doubles brackets and will finish June 26.
“It’s going to bring more people here (for Nebraskaland Days),” said Samantha Geisler, the sports and events marketing specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. “We’re excited to have it the weekend of the concerts. I don’t know if it’s going to draw anybody else to the concerts, but at least it’s going to draw people to North Platte ... and hit up some restaurants, go shopping or go to (other events).”
