New Habitat for Humanity home owner 'blessed' to receive house No. 60

The Wilcox family’s wait to walk into their new house was longer than expected.
But it was every bit worth the wait in the end.
About a year later than anticipated, Zach and Tracee Wilcox and their son, Cougar, 11; and 3-year-old daughter, Brynlee, received the keys to their new house on West 17th Street in North Platte on Friday afternoon.
“It’s just amazing,” said Zach, who works for Platte Valley Electric. “We just feel totally blessed with everyone who came together and helped out. We just feel grateful.”
The three-bedroom house was dedicated in a short ceremony. It is the 60th structure completed by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
A neighboring house is near completion and three more are planned for 2022.
The Wilcoxes were selected to be the partner family for the house in September 2019 and had been scheduled to move in last November, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.
The construction began in April and was completed just this week.
“(The Wilcox family) has been patiently sitting back and waiting for over two years now to get into this house,” said Dalene Skates, the executive director of the North Platte Habitat program, “all the while working in their sweat equity and taking their homeowner education. Just doing what they had to do to get to this day.”
Zach and Tracee — who manages the North Platte Opportunity Center Thrift Store — are both from the Denver area and the family bounced around different housing situations over the years before family members encouraged them to apply for the Habitat for Humanity program.
The couple, who married this year, submitted an application in the spring of 2019 and a few months later received a call in which they were told they needed to complete additional forms.
But instead of paperwork, Zach and Tracee were handed a new broom and dustpan and told they had been selected for the program.
“We got caught off-guard and it was extremely emotional,” Zach said. “It did bring some tears.”
He said the roughly two-year wait for a move-in date taught the family patience.
“We were able to keep it together for the kids and ourselves,” Zach said. “Just trying to be there for one another until we could get through this process and be able to be at where we are now and move in. We are just super grateful for everyone who has helped us build and friends and family who have come out of state to help us.”
As for which family member was the most excited on Friday, “I don’t know. Brynlee can’t stop talking about it,” Zach said as he gestured toward his daughter. “(The children) get their own rooms, so they can’t wait.”