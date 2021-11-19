New Habitat for Humanity home owner 'blessed' to receive house No. 60

Zach and Tracee — who manages the North Platte Opportunity Center Thrift Store — are both from the Denver area and the family bounced around different housing situations over the years before family members encouraged them to apply for the Habitat for Humanity program.

The couple, who married this year, submitted an application in the spring of 2019 and a few months later received a call in which they were told they needed to complete additional forms.

But instead of paperwork, Zach and Tracee were handed a new broom and dustpan and told they had been selected for the program.

“We got caught off-guard and it was extremely emotional,” Zach said. “It did bring some tears.”

He said the roughly two-year wait for a move-in date taught the family patience.

“We were able to keep it together for the kids and ourselves,” Zach said. “Just trying to be there for one another until we could get through this process and be able to be at where we are now and move in. We are just super grateful for everyone who has helped us build and friends and family who have come out of state to help us.”