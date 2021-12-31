New judges and police chief, noteworthy trials mark 2021 in North Platte

A Lincoln County jury needed less than four hours of deliberation in early October to convict Keith L. Allen of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Brett Torres.

Sixteen witnesses testified for the prosecution over the six days of the trial and 10 for the defense. The latter included the 45-year-old Allen, who testified that he acted in self-defense in killing Torres, 25, on May 22, 2020, in North Platte.

Allen also was convicted of use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31 and faces a mandatory life term on the murder charge.

The trial highlighted the past year’s crime, courts and law enforcement news for North Platte and the surrounding areas.

Allen’s was not the only high-profile case in 2021. Two other men — Logan J. Divine and Kevin T. Kilmer — also were charged with first-degree murder in separate incidents just weeks apart in August.

Divine, 21, of North Platte, was charged in connection with an Aug. 11 assault on a 23-year-old man that included the use of a baseball bat.