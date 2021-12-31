New judges and police chief, noteworthy trials mark 2021 in North Platte

A Lincoln County jury needed less than four hours of deliberation in early October to convict Keith L. Allen of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Brett Torres.
Sixteen witnesses testified for the prosecution over the six days of the trial and 10 for the defense. The latter included the 45-year-old Allen, who testified that he acted in self-defense in killing Torres, 25, on May 22, 2020, in North Platte.
Allen also was convicted of use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31 and faces a mandatory life term on the murder charge.
The trial highlighted the past year’s crime, courts and law enforcement news for North Platte and the surrounding areas.
Allen’s was not the only high-profile case in 2021. Two other men — Logan J. Divine and Kevin T. Kilmer — also were charged with first-degree murder in separate incidents just weeks apart in August.
Divine, 21, of North Platte, was charged in connection with an Aug. 11 assault on a 23-year-old man that included the use of a baseball bat.
Divine was initially charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, kidnapping and burglary. Those charges were amended when Geoffrey Allen died at a Denver hospital where he had been flown the night before with life-threatening injuries.
Divine is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 10.
Kilmer, 25, of Kilgore, was accused of using an ax to kill Ruth Ann Johnson in the final week of August in Cherry County.
He was found hiding in a wooded area Aug. 24. The arrest came the morning after a woman reported to authorities that he had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.
He asked the woman if he could use her shower to clean up and also told her that he had killed a woman named Ruth and left her body on the road.
Authorities found Johnson’s body later that afternoon.
Kilmer is scheduled for a pretrial conference March 18.
There also were some notable changes in leadership positions among law enforcement and court officials over the past year.
Steve Reeves, a 33-year veteran of the North Platte Police Department, was confirmed as the city’s police chief in a unanimous City Council vote Dec. 21.
Reeves, 55, was one of 10 initial candidates to replace Daniel Hudson, who retired at the start of November after nearly three years in office.
Reeves, who was chosen as the interim chief at the time, received the approval of the Civil Service Commission as the best candidate to replace Hudson permanently.
On the day before Reeves’ appointment was ratified, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District.
Patrick Heng was appointed as a district court judge, and Tanya Roberts-Connick — Lincoln County’s chief deputy attorney — as a county judge.
The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.
Heng was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom in McCook.
Roberts-Connick, who was the lead prosecuting attorney in the Allen trial, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Kent Turnbull.
Turnbull returned to private practice after more than two decades on the bench.