New Life Church to host 'grand opening' Sunday at new location
New Life Church to host 'grand opening' Sunday at new location

Local News

New Life Church will hold a “grand opening” celebration Sunday at its North Platte church’s new location in the Francis Square building at 601 E. Francis St.

The church’s regular 11 a.m. worship service will follow a 10:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

From 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., New Life plans a block party and tours of the church, which occupies much of the former Sun Mart grocery store.

The Assemblies of God-affiliated church, which also has worship centers in Kearney and Ogallala, bought Francis Square in 2019.

It held its first services there Dec. 20 after six years at 315 E. Fifth St., which housed The Telegraph from 1948 to 1981.

North Platte’s Hebrew Torah Center now occupies the worship space, which was home to Calvary Assembly of God from 1983 to 2013. New Life had its first service there in September 2014.

