New Lincoln County Historical Museum exhibit will tell of Japanese Americans' patriotism in World War II

A whirlwind challenge campaign is about to ensure the doggedly patriotic story of Lincoln County’s Japanese Americans will be told at the county historical museum in North Platte.
Director-curator Jim Griffin said just $300 was needed as of Tuesday evening to complete a $75,000 fundraising package to remodel part of the museum’s front hall for the displays.
That $300 would round off the $25,000 in local donations to secure the second half of a combined $50,000 pledge from 90-year-old county native Roy Yanagida of Lincoln, Griffin said after accepting a $2,500 check Tuesday from Sandhills State Bank.
The museum Wednesday will officially accept a previously committed $5,000 donation from NebraskaLand Bank, he said.
They’ll show visitors “that this part of the country was settled and built in part by residents from Japan,” Griffin said.
And they’ll testify to the wartime exploits of Lincoln County Nisei besides Kuroki, a gunner on 58 combat missions and the only U.S. Nisei to engage in aerial combat against Japan.
Kuroki received three Distinguished Flying Crosses during the war and the Distinguished Service Medal in 2005, a decade before his death in California at age 98.
The county’s Japanese-American community also produced Albert Kushihashi, who served in military intelligence in the Pacific, and three members of the European theater’s famed all-Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team: Fred Ugai, George Mizuno and Roy Harano.
The 442nd, the most decorated unit in U.S. military history for its size and service time, rescued a “lost battalion” in France’s Vosges Mountains in November 1944 and sparked the Allies’ final Italian offensive in April 1945.
Griffin said the exhibits will also honor the Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, an Issei and relative of Japan’s royal family. He was arrested several hours after Sunday services at North Platte’s Episcopal Church of Our Savior on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of Pearl Harbor.
Kano was detained for the next three years in the system of 10 inland internment camps where some 120,000 Japanese-Americans were held throughout the war.
Almost all internees were from California, where authorities had feared a Japanese invasion after Pearl Harbor.
Griffin said the area to be remodeled currently displays old post office, telephone and medical equipment. Most of that will be displayed elsewhere in the main building or the museum’s historical village, he said.
Plans for the Japanese-American exhibit rapidly took shape after Griffin met in mid-August with Yanagida, now of Lincoln, and Stephen Kay, a North Platte native and historian who recently moved back home.
Museum volunteer Jerry Steffes, whose rural Hershey family lived near several Japanese families, first told Griffin the museum needed a display on their contributions.
“I said, ‘Yes, I should,’” Griffin said. “Then another of our volunteers said the same thing, unconnected with each other.”
He called Kay, who “was really excited about it and wanted Roy Yanagida to talk to me.”
The museum director knew Yanagida, who farmed in Lincoln and Custer counties and managed a Broken Bow John Deere dealership for 23 years, would bring some family keepsakes to the meeting.
But “instead, they brought artifacts and Roy said, ‘I have a deal for you,’” Griffin said.
Yanagida offered to donate $25,000 up front toward a Japanese-American exhibit, plus another $25,000 if the museum could raise $25,000 on its own and agree to finish and open the exhibit within a year.
“I kind of think and believe that the legacy and history of the folks who grew up here will be preserved in this way,” Yanagida told The Telegraph later Tuesday.
“A lot of those people who came from Japan were just like my dad,” Charles Yanagida, who emigrated to Hawaii at age 16 in 1900 and arrived in Lincoln County before World War I. “They came to America to be active in the American way.”
Japanese immigrants began settling in Lincoln County around the time Yanagida’s father reached the mainland in 1902. He worked his way to Nebraska on railroad crews, Roy said.
Many Issei took up farming on land between North Platte and Hershey, though they had to lease their plots because state law then barred ethnic Japanese from owning farmland.
Kano, ordained an Episcopal priest in 1936, successfully lobbied the Legislature in the 1920s to defeat bills that also would have forbidden Japanese from leasing farmland.
Roy Yanagida, the youngest of six children, was only 13 when Japan surrendered following the twin atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
He agreed with Kuroki, who called fighting racial prejudice his lifelong “59th mission,” that they rarely encountered racism growing up in Lincoln County before the war.
Yanagida was thrilled by the rapidity with which local residents have met his $25,000 fundraising challenge. “I can’t believe how people really came to bat on this program.”
Kim Steger, Sandhills State Bank’s president of private banking, said Kay sent the bank a letter describing what the project would accomplish in telling the Issei and Nisei story.
“We just felt that was so important to Lincoln County and the area and the history,” she said.
