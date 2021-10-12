New Lincoln County Historical Museum exhibit will tell of Japanese Americans' patriotism in World War II

“I said, ‘Yes, I should,’” Griffin said. “Then another of our volunteers said the same thing, unconnected with each other.”

He called Kay, who “was really excited about it and wanted Roy Yanagida to talk to me.”

The museum director knew Yanagida, who farmed in Lincoln and Custer counties and managed a Broken Bow John Deere dealership for 23 years, would bring some family keepsakes to the meeting.

But “instead, they brought artifacts and Roy said, ‘I have a deal for you,’” Griffin said.

Yanagida offered to donate $25,000 up front toward a Japanese-American exhibit, plus another $25,000 if the museum could raise $25,000 on its own and agree to finish and open the exhibit within a year.

“I kind of think and believe that the legacy and history of the folks who grew up here will be preserved in this way,” Yanagida told The Telegraph later Tuesday.

“A lot of those people who came from Japan were just like my dad,” Charles Yanagida, who emigrated to Hawaii at age 16 in 1900 and arrived in Lincoln County before World War I. “They came to America to be active in the American way.”