 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Nebraska license plate to benefit water safety goes on sale Jan. 1
0 Comments
top story

New Nebraska license plate to benefit water safety goes on sale Jan. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a new specialty license plate for purchase beginning Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new “Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water” specialty plate will be sold for $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message, according to a press release. The fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that will be used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on water safety and the importance of staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

“Purchasing specialty license plates are a great way for Nebraskans to support good causes like the Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water campaign,” said DMV Director Rhonda Lahm.

All specialty plates can be purchased online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Plates will be delivered to the purchaser’s county treasurer.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News