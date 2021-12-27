New North Platte children's librarian hopes to bolster STEM offerings for younger kids

Science doesn’t have to be a scary subject for children to approach when they’re at a young age, she said. There are simple ways to approach the ground level.

“I’m just interested in it, largely because I think that’s also kind of the way the world is moving, more into science and technology,” she said.

Learning through STEM programming will be helpful when the children move into the workforce.

“It’s getting to a point where they’re not afraid of it, where it’s something that they feel comfortable kind of looking at,” Price said.

She wants to take the library programming outside the walls of the facility as well.

“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get people back into the library and get library staff out into the community,” Price said. “We can do that in different ways to interact potentially with preschools and daycares and that kind of thing to have more of an outreach presence.”

One idea is taking Story Time out into the community.