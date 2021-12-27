New North Platte children's librarian hopes to bolster STEM offerings for younger kids

New Children’s Librarian Anne Price plans to build on the foundation of the children’s section at the North Platte Public Library.
Price, originally from Columbus, took over the position Nov. 15 after serving as youth services librarian in Gallup, New Mexico.
“I’d been there about five years and worked a lot building their youth selections, building their youth programs,” Price said. “I did a lot of work with Explore, which is one of the science centers out of Albuquerque and worked with the Land of Enchantment Book Awards and those sorts of things.”
She had been looking to move closer to her family and saw the opening in North Platte.
“I thought it would be a good chance for me to get a little bit closer to family and get back to Nebraska,” Price said.
Price said the collection of books in the children’s section has been well maintained and well used.
“I think I’m coming into a really great position and I think people really care about the library and really enjoy the things that we have to offer,” Price said. “I’m excited to see how we can grow.”
The Story Time and Wee Read programs will continue, as well as Summer Reading.
“We’ll have plans for what we can offer during the out of school sessions,” Price said, “the breaks throughout the year to see what we can offer during those times that would be beneficial to the community.”
She said she is interested in growing the science, technology, engineering and mathematic programming the library offers as well.
“As far as children go, I’m interested in particularly focusing on introducing the scientific method to elementary students,” Price said, “building a hypothesis and testing your hypothesis so you come to a conclusion, that sort of thing.”
It’s a great way, Price said, to engage curious young minds.
“I know that there’s high interest in science, but sometimes the entry to actually doing science and understanding the mechanisms behind it can be kind of high,” Price said. “That’s why I look towards STEM programming in a public library to kind of make science a little bit more accessible.”
She said the library is looking toward hands-on workshops in the STEM fields.
“We’ve got an engineering challenge that’s coming up in January,” Price said. “We will do some marshmallow building to kind of learn basic construction concepts and have different shapes to make either more rigid or less rigid structures.”
Science doesn’t have to be a scary subject for children to approach when they’re at a young age, she said. There are simple ways to approach the ground level.
“I’m just interested in it, largely because I think that’s also kind of the way the world is moving, more into science and technology,” she said.
Learning through STEM programming will be helpful when the children move into the workforce.
“It’s getting to a point where they’re not afraid of it, where it’s something that they feel comfortable kind of looking at,” Price said.
She wants to take the library programming outside the walls of the facility as well.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get people back into the library and get library staff out into the community,” Price said. “We can do that in different ways to interact potentially with preschools and daycares and that kind of thing to have more of an outreach presence.”
One idea is taking Story Time out into the community.
“Taking some of those STEM workshops out to Kids Klub or what have you to see if we can establish some different ways for people to interact with the library,” Price said, “versus having to be in the building specifically.”