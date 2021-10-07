New organization to host Dia de los Muertos celebration

A new organization hopes to bring Hispanic traditions and festivals to North Platte, including a return of the annual Mexican Fiesta.

Delica Mata and a handful of others formed a nonprofit, Hispanic Organization for Prosperity and Empowerment, and a kick-off fundraiser during Dia de los Muertos has been scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at the Prairie Arts Center.

In preparation for the celebration, four days to create art and ceramics will offer folks an opportunity to design various traditional works.

“Being here and inspired with Prairie Arts Center,” Mata said, “everybody’s happy here, the atmosphere is pleasant and there are cool classes that take place so I asked Holly (Carlini) about ideas for a fundraiser for the new organization.”

Carlini, PAC executive director was on board with the idea and with the help of Tara Lienemann, art and ceramics teacher at the PAC, a schedule of classes was formed to begin the process of raising funds for HOPE.

“We have different projects you can pick from like floral headbands, decorative frames, you can make paper flowers,” Lienemann said. “You can do all of them or just a few.”