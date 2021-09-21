New simulator will fill vital role for North Platte area hospitals

So far, six area hospitals have committed to using the simulator for training, and three more are pending. The HAL will be rotated around to their facilities.

“It has always been hard to get the smaller, rural hospitals to come to campus for training because they are short staffed,” Knott said. “The pandemic made that issue even worse.”

Free, multiday training is included with the purchase of the simulator. Hospitals that partner with MPCC can send up to three staff members to Gaumard’s training centers in Miami, Fla. and Waco, Texas to learn how to set up, operate and maintain the HAL.

“Our goal is to have a trainer in each hospital that partners with us, so that they can train in-house at a time convenient for them,” said Jeff Smeltzer, MPCC Business and Community Education coordinator.

The hospitals will pay a fee to host the simulator, which will help offset its approximately $62,000 cost. The goal is to be able to purchase HAL this fall and roll it out to hospitals by the end of January.

“Our nursing and EMS instructors have seen the simulator, and everyone is really excited about it,” Knott said. “It will take on a life of its own in so many ways.”