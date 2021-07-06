New software for city of North Platte would allow citizens to report problems via app

A new software package for managing North Platte’s city assets also offers residents the chance to bring nuts-and-bolts problems like potholes to City Hall’s attention.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a “Mobile311” application for smartphones interacts with Dude Solutions’ Asset Essentials package, which the City Council endorsed Tuesday on a 6-0 vote.

Council President Jim Nisley was absent from the meeting, while Councilman Jim Carman missed the vote on the software package after having been present for most of the evening’s agenda items.

Kelliher said the main purpose behind Asset Essentials is to better manage city departments’ work requests, equipment maintenance needs, vehicle age and mileage and much more.

“We don’t really have a great way to track planned maintenance,” he said, such as the age of some city assets, when maintenance should be done and whether it has been done.

But once the software is installed and city departments have loaded the necessary data, the mobile-app feature also will let the public alert them earlier when they see problems, he said.