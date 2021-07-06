New software for city of North Platte would allow citizens to report problems via app

A new software package for managing North Platte’s city assets also offers residents the chance to bring nuts-and-bolts problems like potholes to City Hall’s attention.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a “Mobile311” application for smartphones interacts with Dude Solutions’ Asset Essentials package, which the City Council endorsed Tuesday on a 6-0 vote.
Council President Jim Nisley was absent from the meeting, while Councilman Jim Carman missed the vote on the software package after having been present for most of the evening’s agenda items.
Kelliher said the main purpose behind Asset Essentials is to better manage city departments’ work requests, equipment maintenance needs, vehicle age and mileage and much more.
“We don’t really have a great way to track planned maintenance,” he said, such as the age of some city assets, when maintenance should be done and whether it has been done.
But once the software is installed and city departments have loaded the necessary data, the mobile-app feature also will let the public alert them earlier when they see problems, he said.
For example, someone who spots a new pothole while driving around town could stop, take a photo of the pothole with a smartphone and use Mobile311 to send the photo and its location to the Public Service Department.
After the pothole or some other type of infrastructure problem is fixed, Kelliher said, city employees then could send a message back to the resident who alerted them.
The mayor and Public Service Director Layne Groseth said it’ll take about a year for Asset Essentials to be installed, loaded with data and tested to make sure it’s working right.
Once it is, council members will receive reports generated by the software to help them make better decisions, they said.
The city will spend $23,488 up front to buy the software and get it working, Groseth said. Annual maintenance will cost about the same with small increases for inflation, he added.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
» Heard Merlin Zoucha Jr., 416 S. Reynolds Ave., ask that the city consider installing cameras on streetlights to help catch motorists who break traffic laws or are involved in collisions.
Zoucha, who spoke during the “public agenda request” portion of Tuesday’s meeting, said a hit-and-run driver struck a motorcycle he was riding early Easter Sunday at East Fourth and Jeffers.
He suffered fractures to his pelvis and ribs, but no one saw the collision, he said. “Close proximity to the courthouse, and there’s no cameras. Rhetorical question: Why?”
“This accident probably wouldn’t have been prevented, but the guy probably would have had to pay an insurance claim on my injuries,” he added.
Kelliher, who added the “public agenda request” feature after becoming mayor in December, said city staff would research the question and let Zoucha know the next step.
» Gave second-round approval to an ordinance vacating an unused portion of North Eastman Avenue between 820 and 902 E. 15th St. A final vote will be held July 20.
» Granted permission for Platte River Cruise Night to set off fireworks Saturday from the Anytime Fitness parking lot for Good Life on the Bricks to sell alcohol during an Aug. 8 barbecue fundraising competition for The Connection homeless shelter.
» Renewed an annual agreement with Lincoln County to buy fuel for both local governments. Lincoln County buys its share at the city’s cost plus 1 cent per gallon.
» Approved a six-item “consent agenda” including a $48,500 bid by Bill Summers Ford to replace an Electric Department pickup truck and reappointment of Carilee Lind to a full five-year term on the North Platte Housing Authority.