Next 5 Victory Village apartment buildings go before CRA Thursday

The developer of North Platte’s new Victory Village apartments will return to the Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday with plans to add five more “eight-plex” apartment buildings to the 10 already finished.

DP Development LLC’s request to amend the project’s tax increment financing redevelopment plan headlines the five-member CRA’s 9 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Gothenburg lawyer Mike Bacon, the CRA’s longtime attorney, said the move would allow the Omaha-based firm to access the remaining $1.3 million of $2.9 million in TIF aid the City Council approved on Feb. 18, 2020.

DP then laid out a two-phase plan for building up to 160 “market-rate” apartments and four “neighborhood commercial” buildings on 20.3 acres north and east of West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Because the council approved both phases 2½ years ago, Bacon said, DP only needs the CRA’s consent to amend the redevelopment plan to proceed.

The firm received $1.6 million in TIF aid toward its infrastructure costs for Phase 1, consisting of the first 80 apartment units — which had their grand opening July 21 — and the yet-to-be-built commercial structures.

Bacon said DP now wants to proceed with the first half of Victory Village’s Phase 2. One eight-plex would be assigned to Phase 1 for TIF repayment purposes, while DP would apply its additional $1.3 million in TIF aid to building the other four.

Should DP in time want TIF help to build the last five eight-plexes envisioned in 2020, “they’d have to go back and ask the city all over again” to grant more aid, Bacon said.

Thursday’s CRA agenda also includes an unrelated resolution assigning Sustainable Beef LLC’s rights to TIF aid in building its meatpacking plant to the firm’s lenders, CoBank ACB and Kingfisher Holdings LLC.

Bacon said the documents are related to the mortgage Sustainable Beef has taken out with the two lenders. It’s similar to one of the documents people sign when buying homes, he said.

Should the fledgling meatpacker default, Bacon said, the lenders would receive any annual TIF reimbursements that might still be due at that time.

North Platte City Council members approved $18.5 million last Dec. 7 in TIF aid toward Sustainable Beef’s construction costs.

CoBank, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, is part of the federal Farm Credit System. Kingfisher is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the same city where project partner and minority owner Walmart has its headquarters.