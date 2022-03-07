Nine North Platte High School speech students qualify for state contest

The North Platte High School speech team competed in the A2 District competition Saturday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Of 20 entries, 10 made it into the finals.

“Six of those entries have earned a trip to the state contest at Kearney High School,” interim coach Scott King said in an email. “We have a very talented team from top to bottom, and while we didn’t always get the ballots we wanted, I am very proud of what these competitors have accomplished this year as a team.”

The top six entries make it into district finals and the top four finalists make it to state in Class A.

Finalists at districts were:

» Poetry: fourth place, Isabel Lundy (state qualifier).

» Humorous prose: third, Parker Long; fourth, Cyrus Frazier (both state qualifiers).

» Serious prose: second, Isabel Lundy (state qualifier); sixth, Joseph Roeder.

» Entertainment: third, Jenna Hood (state qualifier); sixth Katie Bowers.

» Oral interpretation of drama: fourth, Tuesday Allen, Xaivria Lemmer, Paxton Robertson, Joseph Roeder and Reyna Wiezorek (state qualifier).

» Informative: sixth, Jenna Hood.

» Extemporaneous: fifth, Hunter Hothan.

Also last week, the Adams Middle School speech team hosted its first speech tournament against Maxwell.

“For the past five years, Adams has had a speech team that has competed in tournaments in Arapahoe, Ord and Grand Island,” King said. “However, all of those schools have stopped hosting tournaments over the years, leaving the team with nowhere to compete without traveling to Columbus or Lincoln.”

King said Adams decided to host a tournament to try to grow middle school speech in the central Nebraska region.

“It is a bit of a ‘chicken and egg’ thing where there are no tournaments around here because there are no teams.” King said, “and there are no teams because there is no place to compete.”

Maxwell accepted the invitation to compete with Adams, and there were 29 entries in six events.

“We are hoping this tournament is able to grow over the next few years as more schools develop middle school teams,” King said.

Results:

» Impromptu: first place, Emme Lucas (Maxwell); second, Kaylee Lundgreen (Adams); third, Carson Erbert (Adams).

» Humorous Prose: first, Carolina Prieto (Adams); second, Isabella Frazier (Adams); third, Emily Sneed (Adams).

» Serious Prose: first, Isabella Frazier (Adams); second, Emme Lucas (Maxwell); third (tie), Makenna Blanton and Rebecca Keneipp (both Adams).

» Persuasive: first, McKenna Nelson (Maxwell); second, Jaicee Fox (Adams); third, Lilah Krupicka (Adams).

» Duet Acting: first, Isabella Mitchell and Kaylee Lundgreen (Adams); second, Hailee Raffaeli and Hailey Hopkinson (Adams); third, Emory Christensen and Maddie Nelson (Maxwell).

» Poetry: first, Reegan Nickerson (Adams); second, Hailee Raffaeli (Adams); third, Isabella Mitchell (Adams).

» Oral interpretation of drama: first: Rebecca Keneipp, Jadelyn Rutherford, and Carolina Prieto (Adams).

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.